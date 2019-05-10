The logo of US streaming video giant Netflix is shown on a television. Even though Netflix is not available in China, the company has been buying programmes in Mandarin to appeal to the Chinese diaspora around the world. Photo: Reuters
Netflix buys rights to another show from Alibaba’s Youku in bid to reach Chinese diaspora
- The US streaming video giant acquired the rights to a romantic comedy called I Hear You
Topic | Netflix
The logo of US streaming video giant Netflix is shown on a television. Even though Netflix is not available in China, the company has been buying programmes in Mandarin to appeal to the Chinese diaspora around the world. Photo: Reuters