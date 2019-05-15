Tourists buying postcards in Paris, France. Photo: Alamy
Ctrip CEO says trade war is putting Chinese tourists off US, with many opting for ‘more welcoming’ nations
- Jane Sun says Chinese tourists are taking their money to European countries such as Italy and the UK because they feel welcomed
- During the Labour Day holiday in early May, the US ranked as the ninth most popular travel destination for Chinese tourists, down from fifth spot last year
Topic | Chinese tourists
