Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Daniel Zhang Yong, chief executive of Alibaba Group Holding, talks to the media during the company’s 11.11 Global Shopping Festival in Shanghai on November 11, 2018. Photo: Simon Song
Big Tech

Alibaba projects 500 billion yuan in annual revenue amid escalation in US-China trade war

  • Alibaba reported revenue growth of 39 per cent to 376.8 billion yuan in the year ended March
Topic |   Alibaba
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Published: 7:23pm, 15 May, 2019

Updated: 11:24pm, 15 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Daniel Zhang Yong, chief executive of Alibaba Group Holding, talks to the media during the company’s 11.11 Global Shopping Festival in Shanghai on November 11, 2018. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE
Workers at a Tmall warehouse gather orders from customers in Jiangmen, Guangdong province. Photo: EPA/EFE
E-Commerce

Alibaba’s online mall chief wants to double sales in three years by selling more American cherries and Australian baby formula

  • To achieve its goals, Tmall must incubate another 100 new brands that do annual business of 1 billion yuan apiece
Topic |   Alibaba
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 11:18am, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:29pm, 26 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Workers at a Tmall warehouse gather orders from customers in Jiangmen, Guangdong province. Photo: EPA/EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.