Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Zhang Xiaolong, also known as Allen Zhang, is a Chinese Programmer known for creating WeChat and Foxmail. Photo: handout
Big Tech

Within WeChat, worries about challengers and life after Allen Zhang

  • WeChat insiders discuss how to remain agile in the face of rising competition from upstarts in China’s competitive social media industry
  • London Business School conducted interviews with WeChat executives for a business case study
Topic |   WeChat
SCMP

Celia Chen  

Iris Deng  

Published: 2:00pm, 17 May, 2019

Updated: 2:00pm, 17 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Zhang Xiaolong, also known as Allen Zhang, is a Chinese Programmer known for creating WeChat and Foxmail. Photo: handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.