Huawei’s stockpiling of US components shows that the company has prepared for restrictions from Washington and could effectively meet its needs up for a year. Photo: Reuters
Huawei’s day of reckoning arrives – but it has been preparing for almost a year
- US Commerce Department added Huawei and 70 affiliates to its Entity List, saying the company was engaged in activities ‘contrary to US national security’
- Of Huawei’s hundreds of global suppliers, it considers 92 as core suppliers, including 33 from the US
Commuters pass a Huawei P30 smartphone advertisement inside a Beijing subway station. Photo: AP
Trump orders national emergency on information security; Commerce Department follows with Huawei restrictions
- Trump’s order bars the use of telecoms equipment made by companies deemed a threat to US national security, threatening Huawei
- Move would stymie Huawei’s efforts to expand into critical 5G market, giving US a chance to play catch-up
