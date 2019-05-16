Channels

Huawei’s stockpiling of US components shows that the company has prepared for restrictions from Washington and could effectively meet its needs up for a year. Photo: Reuters
Huawei’s day of reckoning arrives – but it has been preparing for almost a year

  • US Commerce Department added Huawei and 70 affiliates to its Entity List, saying the company was engaged in activities ‘contrary to US national security’
  • Of Huawei’s hundreds of global suppliers, it considers 92 as core suppliers, including 33 from the US
Li Tao  

Meng Jing  

Published: 9:00pm, 16 May, 2019

Updated: 9:00pm, 16 May, 2019

Commuters pass a Huawei P30 smartphone advertisement inside a Beijing subway station. Photo: AP
Trump orders national emergency on information security; Commerce Department follows with Huawei restrictions

  • Trump’s order bars the use of telecoms equipment made by companies deemed a threat to US national security, threatening Huawei
  • Move would stymie Huawei’s efforts to expand into critical 5G market, giving US a chance to play catch-up
Daniel Bases  

Published: 4:41am, 16 May, 2019

Updated: 10:26am, 16 May, 2019

