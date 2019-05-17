Xu Li, co-founder and chief executive of artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime, is calling on governments to draw up regulation for facial recognition systems, instead of banning the use of such advance technology. Photo: Handout
Cities should regulate facial recognition instead of banning it, China’s AI champion SenseTime says
- The CEO of the world’s most valuable AI start-up says guidelines would help manage how these systems are deployed
A security camera in the Financial District of San Francisco. San Francisco on Tuesday became the first US city to ban use of facial recognition technology by police or other government agencies. Photo: AP
San Francisco becomes first US city to ban facial recognition use by police
- Ban deals a swift symbolic blow to a key technology rapidly being deployed by law enforcement across the United States
- Ban did not include airports or other federally regulated facilities
