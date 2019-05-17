Channels

Xu Li, co-founder and chief executive of artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime, is calling on governments to draw up regulation for facial recognition systems, instead of banning the use of such advance technology. Photo: Handout
Big Tech

Cities should regulate facial recognition instead of banning it, China’s AI champion SenseTime says

  • The CEO of the world’s most valuable AI start-up says guidelines would help manage how these systems are deployed
Topic |   Artificial intelligence
Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai  

Published: 7:00am, 17 May, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 17 May, 2019

Xu Li, co-founder and chief executive of artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime, is calling on governments to draw up regulation for facial recognition systems, instead of banning the use of such advance technology. Photo: Handout
A security camera in the Financial District of San Francisco. San Francisco on Tuesday became the first US city to ban use of facial recognition technology by police or other government agencies. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

San Francisco becomes first US city to ban facial recognition use by police

  • Ban deals a swift symbolic blow to a key technology rapidly being deployed by law enforcement across the United States
  • Ban did not include airports or other federally regulated facilities
Topic |   Technology
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:24am, 15 May, 2019

Updated: 12:36pm, 16 May, 2019

A security camera in the Financial District of San Francisco. San Francisco on Tuesday became the first US city to ban use of facial recognition technology by police or other government agencies. Photo: AP
