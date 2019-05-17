Channels

A Huawei logo is seen at an exhibition during the World Intelligence Congress in Tianjin, China May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Big Tech

Huawei’s chip unit says it prepared years ago for doomsday scenario of US tech ban

  • Huawei chip unit HiSilicon said it anticipated US may cut off access to advanced components and technology
  • Backup plan should ensure continuity of supply for most of Huawei’s products, HiSilicon president says in memo
Topic |   Huawei
SCMP

Li Tao  

Iris Deng  

Published: 1:20pm, 17 May, 2019

Updated: 1:31pm, 17 May, 2019

A Huawei logo is seen at an exhibition during the World Intelligence Congress in Tianjin, China May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Huawei’s stockpiling of US components shows that the company has prepared for restrictions from Washington and could effectively meet its needs up for a year. Photo: Reuters
Big Tech

Huawei’s day of reckoning arrives – but it has been preparing for almost a year

  • US Commerce Department added Huawei and 70 affiliates to its Entity List, saying the company was engaged in activities ‘contrary to US national security’
  • Of Huawei’s hundreds of global suppliers, it considers 92 as core suppliers, including 33 from the US
Topic |   Huawei
SCMP

Li Tao  

Meng Jing  

Published: 9:00pm, 16 May, 2019

Updated: 1:30pm, 17 May, 2019

Huawei’s stockpiling of US components shows that the company has prepared for restrictions from Washington and could effectively meet its needs up for a year. Photo: Reuters
