A Huawei logo is seen at an exhibition during the World Intelligence Congress in Tianjin, China May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Huawei’s chip unit says it prepared years ago for doomsday scenario of US tech ban
- Huawei chip unit HiSilicon said it anticipated US may cut off access to advanced components and technology
- Backup plan should ensure continuity of supply for most of Huawei’s products, HiSilicon president says in memo
Topic | Huawei
A Huawei logo is seen at an exhibition during the World Intelligence Congress in Tianjin, China May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Huawei’s stockpiling of US components shows that the company has prepared for restrictions from Washington and could effectively meet its needs up for a year. Photo: Reuters
Huawei’s day of reckoning arrives – but it has been preparing for almost a year
- US Commerce Department added Huawei and 70 affiliates to its Entity List, saying the company was engaged in activities ‘contrary to US national security’
- Of Huawei’s hundreds of global suppliers, it considers 92 as core suppliers, including 33 from the US
Topic | Huawei
Huawei’s stockpiling of US components shows that the company has prepared for restrictions from Washington and could effectively meet its needs up for a year. Photo: Reuters