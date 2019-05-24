Channels

Members of a design team at Cirque du Soleil demonstrate use of Microsoft's HoloLens device in helping to virtually design a set at the Microsoft Build 2017 developers conference in Seattle. Photo: AP.
Big Tech

Microsoft said to stop accepting new orders from Huawei as it moves to comply with US restrictions

  • The US last week placed Huawei and its affiliates on a trade blacklist that restricted the Shenzhen-based firm from buying services and parts from US companies
Topic |   Huawei
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Published: 3:39pm, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 4:12pm, 24 May, 2019

Members of a design team at Cirque du Soleil demonstrate use of Microsoft's HoloLens device in helping to virtually design a set at the Microsoft Build 2017 developers conference in Seattle. Photo: AP.
An attendee uses a smartphone as the Huawei Technologies logo sits on a wall at the company's Cyber Security Transparency Centre in Brussels, Belgium, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Big Tech

Huawei will use its own phone chips amid report UK design firm ARM has cut business ties, says analyst

  • If ARM cuts ties with Huawei, the Chinese telecoms giant will accelerate use of its own in-house chips, Jefferies says
Topic |   Huawei
Iris Deng

Iris Deng  

Published: 12:10pm, 23 May, 2019

Updated: 11:37pm, 23 May, 2019

An attendee uses a smartphone as the Huawei Technologies logo sits on a wall at the company's Cyber Security Transparency Centre in Brussels, Belgium, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
