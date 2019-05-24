Members of a design team at Cirque du Soleil demonstrate use of Microsoft's HoloLens device in helping to virtually design a set at the Microsoft Build 2017 developers conference in Seattle. Photo: AP.
Microsoft said to stop accepting new orders from Huawei as it moves to comply with US restrictions
- The US last week placed Huawei and its affiliates on a trade blacklist that restricted the Shenzhen-based firm from buying services and parts from US companies
An attendee uses a smartphone as the Huawei Technologies logo sits on a wall at the company's Cyber Security Transparency Centre in Brussels, Belgium, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Huawei will use its own phone chips amid report UK design firm ARM has cut business ties, says analyst
- If ARM cuts ties with Huawei, the Chinese telecoms giant will accelerate use of its own in-house chips, Jefferies says
