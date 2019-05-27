Huawei, the world’s No 1 telecommunications network equipment maker, has dominated headlines. Photo: Reuters
In China, a growing disquiet about US efforts to contain its tech champions
- Little mention of tech war onstage at conferences in China despite Huawei’s woes dominating headlines
- Executives privately voice concern of rising risks of a global digital iron curtain
Topic | US-China tech war
Huawei, the world’s No 1 telecommunications network equipment maker, has dominated headlines. Photo: Reuters
The US government will continue to target Chinese companies that it sees as a potential threat to national security. Photo: Reuters
Tech cold war: how Trump’s assault on Huawei is forcing the world to contemplate a digital iron curtain
- Recent US trade moves against China are not short-term negotiating tactics from Trump, they are opening salvos in a new tech cold war
- Many now think the real issue is whether China has the right to develop its own, home-grown hi-tech industry
Topic | US-China tech war
The US government will continue to target Chinese companies that it sees as a potential threat to national security. Photo: Reuters