Shoppers visit a Huawei Technologies retail store in Beijing. Photo: AP
Huawei among more than 140 Chinese entities on US trade blacklist
- The Entity List identifies organisations and individuals considered to be a significant risk to US security and foreign policy
- Telecoms gear maker Huawei and 68 of its non-US affiliates were added to the trade blacklist on May 16
Topic | China technology
China might restrict exports of rare earths, which are essential to the manufacture of consumer electronics, semiconductors and military equipment. Photo: AFP
China issues veiled rare earths threats after US ups trade war ante with Huawei blacklist
- Foreign ministry says warning from top economic planning agency that government will prioritise domestic demand is sound and valid
- Communist Party mouthpiece also warns US not to underestimate China’s resolve to hit back
Topic | US-China tech war
