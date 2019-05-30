Staff at Huawei Technologies have been banned by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers from taking part in the peer review of research papers, including serving as editors for journals, after the Chinese telecommunications equipment maker was added to a US trade blacklist. Photo: AP
World's largest technical professional society bans Huawei staff from peer review of research
- IEEE’s ban has ignited a backlash from its Chinese members, resulting in calls to boycott the organisation
Topic | US-China tech war
Staff at Huawei Technologies have been banned by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers from taking part in the peer review of research papers, including serving as editors for journals, after the Chinese telecommunications equipment maker was added to a US trade blacklist. Photo: AP
Huawei, the world’s No 1 telecommunications network equipment maker, has dominated headlines. Photo: Reuters
In China, a growing disquiet about US efforts to contain its tech champions
- Little mention of tech war onstage at conferences in China despite Huawei’s woes dominating headlines
- Executives privately voice concern of rising risks of a global digital iron curtain
Topic | US-China tech war
Huawei, the world’s No 1 telecommunications network equipment maker, has dominated headlines. Photo: Reuters