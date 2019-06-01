Employees work on a mobile phone production line at Huawei's factory campus in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China, March 25, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Huawei reassesses goal to be world’s bestselling smartphone vendor after US blacklist
- Huawei is now closely observing and evaluating the situation, Honor president Zhao Ming said at Shanghai event
- ‘Too early to say whether we are able to achieve the goal’ of becoming No 1 by 2020, Zhao said
Frederic Pierucci, author of the book Le Piège Américain, or The American Trap, says China has become the next big target of US extraterritorial laws, citing the cases of Huawei Technologies and ZTE. Photo: Twitter
Why Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei is reading The American Trap by Frenchman Frederic Pierucci
- A book chronicling former Alstom executive’s imprisonment in the US on bribery charges is being read by Huawei employees
- The American Trap is the top-selling book on Chinese e-commerce sites and goes on sale in Hong Kong on Friday
