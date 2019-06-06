Employees of Huawei Technologies wait for a shuttle bus at the 5G testing park inside the telecommunications equipment maker’s headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, on May 29. Photo: Reuters
China awards 5G licences to country’s major telecoms network operators and cable network giant
- Hong Kong-listed carriers China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom, as well as China Broadcasting Network, were each awarded a licence to run 5G services
Topic | 5G
China Telecom technicians test equipment for the carrier’s 5G base station near the Yellow River in Lanzhou, Gansu province, on May 16, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Huawei trade ban to test China’s 5G roll-out as Beijing set to issue commercial licences
- The grant of licences will come after South Korea, the US, Australia and the UK launched initial commercial 5G services
China Telecom technicians test equipment for the carrier's 5G base station near the Yellow River in Lanzhou, Gansu province, on May 16, 2019. Photo: Reuters