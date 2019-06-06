Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Employees of Huawei Technologies wait for a shuttle bus at the 5G testing park inside the telecommunications equipment maker’s headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, on May 29. Photo: Reuters
Big Tech

China awards 5G licences to country’s major telecoms network operators and cable network giant

  • Hong Kong-listed carriers China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom, as well as China Broadcasting Network, were each awarded a licence to run 5G services
Topic |   5G
SCMP

Li Tao  

Bien Perez  

Published: 9:25am, 6 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:25am, 6 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Employees of Huawei Technologies wait for a shuttle bus at the 5G testing park inside the telecommunications equipment maker’s headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, on May 29. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
China Telecom technicians test equipment for the carrier’s 5G base station near the Yellow River in Lanzhou, Gansu province, on May 16, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Enterprises

Huawei trade ban to test China’s 5G roll-out as Beijing set to issue commercial licences

  • The grant of licences will come after South Korea, the US, Australia and the UK launched initial commercial 5G services
Topic |   5G
Zen Soo

Zen Soo  

Published: 6:15am, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:34am, 4 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

China Telecom technicians test equipment for the carrier’s 5G base station near the Yellow River in Lanzhou, Gansu province, on May 16, 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.