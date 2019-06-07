A Huawei company logo is seen at a shopping mall in Shanghai, China June 3, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Facebook suspends app pre-installs on new Huawei phones as US trade blacklist effects begin to ripple
- Move is latest blow for Huawei after US move to impose trade blacklist
- Customers who already have Huawei phones will still be able to use its apps and receive updates
Topic | Huawei
A Huawei company logo is seen at a shopping mall in Shanghai, China June 3, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Retails sales, a barometer of consumer spending in China, grew by only 7.2 per cent in April, sharply lower than March’s level of 8.7 per cent and 8.2 per cent for 2018, according to China’s official data. Photo: Reuters
China unveils 5G and NEV spending action plan to boost consumption to cushion US trade war impact
- Plan would aim to boost the sales of cars, home appliances and consumer electronics including 5G smartphones after sharp drop in retail sales in April
- Restrictions on car registrations would also be relaxed after sales dropped 14.6 per cent in April from a year earlier
Topic | China economy
Retails sales, a barometer of consumer spending in China, grew by only 7.2 per cent in April, sharply lower than March’s level of 8.7 per cent and 8.2 per cent for 2018, according to China’s official data. Photo: Reuters