After the US ramped up pressure on Huawei, the company has finally had to acknowledge its long-secret plans for an alternative OS. Photo: Reuters
Inside Huawei’s secretive plans to develop an operating system to rival Google’s Android
- The OS issue took an extra urgency after the US government in mid-May placed Huawei and its affiliates on a trade blacklist
- One of the biggest technical challenges for the Huawei OS under development has been its compatibility with Android, people say
The US government will continue to target Chinese companies that it sees as a potential threat to national security. Photo: Reuters
Tech cold war: how Trump’s assault on Huawei is forcing the world to contemplate a digital iron curtain
- Recent US trade moves against China are not short-term negotiating tactics from Trump, they are opening salvos in a new tech cold war
- Many now think the real issue is whether China has the right to develop its own, home-grown hi-tech industry
