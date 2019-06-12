The Nest Learning Thermostat is on display following a news conference Wednesday, June 17, 2015, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Google moving some hardware production out of China to avoid US tariffs and increasingly hostile government in Beijing
- Google already shifted much of its production of US-bound motherboards to Taiwan, sources said
- Some American-bound production of Nest devices have moved to Taiwan and Malaysia
Topic | US-China tech war
A customer looks at her iPhone at an Apple store in Beijing on May 10, 2019. Photo: AP
Apple’s US-bound iPhones can all be made outside China if needed, says contract manufacturer Foxconn
- The Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant is now running quality tests for the iPhone XR series in India
Topic | Apple
