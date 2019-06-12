Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Nest Learning Thermostat is on display following a news conference Wednesday, June 17, 2015, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Big Tech

Google moving some hardware production out of China to avoid US tariffs and increasingly hostile government in Beijing

  • Google already shifted much of its production of US-bound motherboards to Taiwan, sources said
  • Some American-bound production of Nest devices have moved to Taiwan and Malaysia
Topic |   US-China tech war
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 9:16am, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:16am, 12 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Nest Learning Thermostat is on display following a news conference Wednesday, June 17, 2015, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
READ FULL ARTICLE
A customer looks at her iPhone at an Apple store in Beijing on May 10, 2019. Photo: AP
Gear

Apple’s US-bound iPhones can all be made outside China if needed, says contract manufacturer Foxconn

  • The Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant is now running quality tests for the iPhone XR series in India
Topic |   Apple
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 7:22pm, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:39pm, 11 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A customer looks at her iPhone at an Apple store in Beijing on May 10, 2019. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.