Terry Gou Tai-ming, the billionaire founder and chairman of Foxconn Technology Group, said in May that the company would shut down operations on the Chinese mainland and move elsewhere if Beijing threatened its factories there if he was elected Taiwanese president. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Big Tech

Foxconn denies speculation about exiting mainland China amid uncertainty from trade war

  • A senior Foxconn executive said last week that the company could make all US-bound iPhones for Apple outside China if necessary
  • The electronics manufacturing giant makes smartphones for Apple and major Chinese brands such as Huawei, whose overseas sales have declined
Topic |   Foxconn
Celia Chen

Celia Chen  

Published: 4:00am, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:37am, 18 Jun, 2019

A customer looks at her iPhone at an Apple store in Beijing on May 10, 2019. Photo: AP
Gear

Apple’s US-bound iPhones can all be made outside China if needed, says contract manufacturer Foxconn

  • The Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant is now running quality tests for the iPhone XR series in India
Topic |   Apple
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 7:22pm, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:39pm, 11 Jun, 2019

A customer looks at her iPhone at an Apple store in Beijing on May 10, 2019. Photo: AP
