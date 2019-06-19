Channels

Medical staff of the Shitai County People's Hospital conduct an endoscopic surgery under the guidance of experts from the Second Hospital of Anhui Medical University through a 5G-powered remote collaborative operating platform in Shitai, located in eastern China's Anhui province, on May 10, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
How China is counting on 5G to improve health care

  • Major telecoms firms are driving 5G initiatives in tele-diagnosis, remote surgeries and smart hospitals across China
Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai  

Published: 7:00am, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:05am, 19 Jun, 2019

The award of commercial 5G licences may push the country’s three telecoms network operators to accelerate their 5G mobile network roll-out plans, an analyst said. Photo: Reuters
China awards 5G licences to country’s major telecoms network operators, cable network giant

  • Hong Kong-listed carriers China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom, as well as China Broadcasting Network, were granted licences
  • Move comes after US government put telecoms gear provider Huawei Technologies on trade blacklist
Li Tao  

Bien Perez  

Published: 9:25am, 6 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:45am, 7 Jun, 2019

