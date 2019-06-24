Masayoshi Son, the founder, chairman and chief executive of Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp, looks on during the G2 and Beyond Conference in Taipei on June 22, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
SoftBank seeks US clarification on Huawei’s trade ban as it aims to re-list chip design firm ARM
- ARM designs chips that are licensed to the world’s largest technology companies
Topic | Softbank
The Huawei logo on an office building at the company's production facility in Dongguan, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Huawei loses key 5G network customer as SoftBank turns to Nokia and Ericsson in Japan
- SoftBank named Nokia as a strategic partner for its 5G roll-out and Ericsson as a supplier of radio access network equipment
- Huawei, which together with ZTE was a 4G vendor for the Japanese company, wasn’t selected despite taking part in earlier 5G trials
Topic | US-China tech war
