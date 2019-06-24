Channels

SCMP
Masayoshi Son, the founder, chairman and chief executive of Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp, looks on during the G2 and Beyond Conference in Taipei on June 22, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Big Tech

SoftBank seeks US clarification on Huawei’s trade ban as it aims to re-list chip design firm ARM

  • ARM designs chips that are licensed to the world’s largest technology companies
Topic |   Softbank
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 4:10pm, 24 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:40pm, 24 Jun, 2019

The Huawei logo on an office building at the company's production facility in Dongguan, China. Photo: Bloomberg
China

Huawei loses key 5G network customer as SoftBank turns to Nokia and Ericsson in Japan

  • SoftBank named Nokia as a strategic partner for its 5G roll-out and Ericsson as a supplier of radio access network equipment
  • Huawei, which together with ZTE was a 4G vendor for the Japanese company, wasn’t selected despite taking part in earlier 5G trials
Topic |   US-China tech war
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 3:45am, 31 May, 2019

Updated: 7:23am, 31 May, 2019

The Huawei logo on an office building at the company's production facility in Dongguan, China. Photo: Bloomberg
