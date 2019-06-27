Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Workers sit a the Huawei stand at the Mobile Expo in Bangkok, Thailand May 31, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Big Tech

Huawei personnel worked with China’s military on a variety of research projects

  • Joint efforts include work with branch of the Central Military Commission to extract and classify emotions in online video comments
  • Extent of Huawei’s military ties remains a topic of intense scrutiny in the US
Topic |   Huawei
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 9:31am, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:12am, 27 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Workers sit a the Huawei stand at the Mobile Expo in Bangkok, Thailand May 31, 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Singapore's Minister for Communication and Information S Iswaran, left, and Minister of Health Gan Kim Yong conduct a press conference. Photo: EPA-EFE
Policy

Singapore keeps options open on Huawei, says any 5G vendor must meet security standards

  • The Trump administration says Huawei represents a security threat because it enables spying for China, which Huawei has repeatedly denied.
Topic |   Huawei
Chua Kong Ho

Chua Kong Ho  

Published: 3:23pm, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:20pm, 26 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Singapore's Minister for Communication and Information S Iswaran, left, and Minister of Health Gan Kim Yong conduct a press conference. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.