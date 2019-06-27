Huawei's chief legal officer Song Liuping leaves after a news conference on Huawei's ongoing legal action against the US government. Photo: Reuters
Huawei warns against ‘politicisation’ of intellectual property and says it has never engaged in IP theft
- Huawei said no court has ever concluded that Huawei has engaged in malicious intellectual property theft
- Telecoms giant said IP is the cornerstone of innovation
A Huawei logo is displayed during an event in Madrid, Spain, in May. Photo: EPA-EFE
Huawei loses trade secrets case against ex-employee Ronnie Huang’s US start-up CNEX
- Jury finds that Huang – who quit Huawei and co-founded CNEX days later – breached his employment contract, but does not award Huawei damages
- Chinese telecoms firm calls ruling a ‘mixed verdict’ and is considering its next move
