Huawei's chief legal officer Song Liuping leaves after a news conference on Huawei's ongoing legal action against the US government. Photo: Reuters
Big Tech

Huawei warns against ‘politicisation’ of intellectual property and says it has never engaged in IP theft

  • Huawei said no court has ever concluded that Huawei has engaged in malicious intellectual property theft
  • Telecoms giant said IP is the cornerstone of innovation
Topic |   US-China tech war
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Published: 11:00am, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:01pm, 27 Jun, 2019

A Huawei logo is displayed during an event in Madrid, Spain, in May. Photo: EPA-EFE
China

Huawei loses trade secrets case against ex-employee Ronnie Huang’s US start-up CNEX

  • Jury finds that Huang – who quit Huawei and co-founded CNEX days later – breached his employment contract, but does not award Huawei damages
  • Chinese telecoms firm calls ruling a ‘mixed verdict’ and is considering its next move
Topic |   Huawei
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 6:54am, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:29am, 27 Jun, 2019

A Huawei logo is displayed during an event in Madrid, Spain, in May. Photo: EPA-EFE
