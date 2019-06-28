An employee walks next to a row of high-performance computing systems installed at the National Supercomputer Centre in Jinan, capital of the eastern coastal province of Shandong. Photo: EPA-EFE
US blacklisting of China’s supercomputing giants ‘will only accelerate self-reliance drive’
- China will need to step up development of more supercomputers to handle growing requirements of industries, tech authorities say
Topic | US-China tech war
An employee walks next to a row of high-performance computing systems installed at the National Supercomputer Centre in Jinan, capital of the eastern coastal province of Shandong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Employees are reflected on glass as they work in front of supercomputers at The National Supercomputer Center in Jinan, Shandong province, China, 17 October 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
China ‘has decided not to fan the flames on supercomputing rivalry’ amid US tensions
- According to the Top500 list published last week, the US has retained its top position as the producer of the fastest supercomputers in the world
Topic | US-China tech war
Employees are reflected on glass as they work in front of supercomputers at The National Supercomputer Center in Jinan, Shandong province, China, 17 October 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE