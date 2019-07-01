Shanghai-listed Sanan Optoelectronics Co, China’s biggest LED chip maker, has been removed the US government’s so-called Unverified List. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s biggest maker of LED chips removed from US ‘Unverified List’ as trade tensions ease
- Shares of Shanghai-listed Sanan Optoelectronics Co surged on Monday as part of a strong rally in Chinese tech stocks
Topic | China technology
Manufacturers in China are anxious about the volatility of the situation and uncertainty over how solid the trade war truce is. Photo: Xinhua
China’s exporters welcome trade war truce, but worry about long-term outlook
- Manufacturers are still concerned for their business prospects despite Xi Jinping and Donald Trump agreeing to a pause on additional tariffs
- Doubts remain about volatility of situation, with other duties still in place
Topic | G20
