SCMP
Shanghai-listed Sanan Optoelectronics Co, China’s biggest LED chip maker, has been removed the US government’s so-called Unverified List. Photo: Shutterstock
Big Tech

China’s biggest maker of LED chips removed from US ‘Unverified List’ as trade tensions ease

  • Shares of Shanghai-listed Sanan Optoelectronics Co surged on Monday as part of a strong rally in Chinese tech stocks
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 5:28pm, 1 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:28pm, 1 Jul, 2019

Manufacturers in China are anxious about the volatility of the situation and uncertainty over how solid the trade war truce is. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China’s exporters welcome trade war truce, but worry about long-term outlook

  • Manufacturers are still concerned for their business prospects despite Xi Jinping and Donald Trump agreeing to a pause on additional tariffs
  • Doubts remain about volatility of situation, with other duties still in place
SCMP

Cissy Zhou  

Karen Yeung  

Published: 9:00pm, 30 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:34am, 1 Jul, 2019

Manufacturers in China are anxious about the volatility of the situation and uncertainty over how solid the trade war truce is. Photo: Xinhua
