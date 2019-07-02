A deal to invest in streaming video services provider MX Player offers Tencent Holdings a foothold in India, the world’s second largest smartphone market, where users avidly consume content via cheap wireless data plans. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Tencent eyes investment in Indian streaming video services start-up MX Player
- The deal would give video games and social media giant Tencent a foothold in the world’s second largest smartphone market
- India’s content streaming market is projected to reach US$1.7 billion by 2023
Topic | Streaming video and TV
A deal to invest in streaming video services provider MX Player offers Tencent Holdings a foothold in India, the world’s second largest smartphone market, where users avidly consume content via cheap wireless data plans. Photo: Agence France-Presse
A screenshot of Game of Thrones: Winter is Coming. Photo: Handout
Tencent set for a rebound in 2019 as hit game Peacekeeper Elite expected to rake in US$1 billion
- Tencent’s overall video games business slipped 1 per cent year on year to US$4.1 billion in the first quarter of 2019
Topic | Mobile gaming
A screenshot of Game of Thrones: Winter is Coming. Photo: Handout