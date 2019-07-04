Channels

10 major hi-tech companies, including Huawei Technologies, Tencent Holdings and Hon Hai Precision Industry, have formed the Shenzhen Industrial Internet Union to drive the development of new technologies and business models for the industrial internet era. Photo: Xinhua
Big Tech

Chinese tech giants form alliance to help advance industrial internet initiatives in the country

  • The Shenzhen Industrial Internet Union aims to help drive the development of new technologies for the industrial internet era
Topic |   China technology
Celia Chen

Celia Chen  

Published: 5:00pm, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:48pm, 4 Jul, 2019

Chua Kong Ho
Why the US may be supercharging China’s tech ambitions with its Huawei ban

  • Although counterintuitive, the US may be prolonging its lead in software and hardware over China by relaxing its ban on Huawei
Published: 6:00am, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:00am, 3 Jul, 2019

