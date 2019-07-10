Should we stop calling Didi Chuxing ‘China’s Uber’?

The second edition of the China Internet Report was launched at Hong Kong’s RISE conference on Wednesday. Photo: SCMP
China Internet Report reveals how tech firms have gone from copycats to trailblazers
- The China Internet Report 2019 offers insight into key China technology trends, with deep dives into 11 key sectors and expert commentary from industry leaders
- China currently holds the most number of 5G patents, and has 5G pilot projects going in over a dozen cities with a total population of 167 million
