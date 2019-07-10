Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chua Kong Ho
Chua Kong Ho
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

Chua Kong Ho

Should we stop calling Didi Chuxing ‘China’s Uber’?

  • China is executing new ideas in the broader digital economy, which in turn are being ‘translated’ westwards
  • One of the biggest trends in 2019 is the rise of the ‘copy-from-China’ approach by western firms
Chua Kong Ho

Chua Kong Ho  

Published: 7:30pm, 10 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:30pm, 10 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
The second edition of the China Internet Report was launched at Hong Kong’s RISE conference on Wednesday. Photo: SCMP
Apps & Social

China Internet Report reveals how tech firms have gone from copycats to trailblazers

  • The China Internet Report 2019 offers insight into key China technology trends, with deep dives into 11 key sectors and expert commentary from industry leaders
  • China currently holds the most number of 5G patents, and has 5G pilot projects going in over a dozen cities with a total population of 167 million
Topic |   China Internet Report
Zen Soo

Zen Soo  

Published: 4:19pm, 10 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:25pm, 10 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The second edition of the China Internet Report was launched at Hong Kong’s RISE conference on Wednesday. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.