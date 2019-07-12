Telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies was put on the US government trade blacklist in May this year. Photo: Bloomberg
Huawei increased first-half revenue despite US trade ban, chairman says
- The stakes are high for Huawei because the trade ban was earlier estimated to wipe out US$30 billion of sales growth
Luca Jahier, president of the European Economic and Social Committee, says a level playing field for European companies in Chinese markets is a major concern. Photo: EESC
European Union will have Huawei risk measures in place ‘by end of the year’
- President of European Economic and Social Committee Luca Jahier says Beijing could improve standing by making Chinese market a more fair place to do business
- ‘The EU is under huge pressure not to use any Huawei equipment in its roll-out of 5G networks,’ Jahier says
