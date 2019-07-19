Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Europe is a key market for Huawei’s 5G equipment. Photo: Xinhua
Big Tech

Nearly 60 per cent of Huawei’s 50 5G contracts are from Europe

  • Huawei said 28 of 50 commercial contracts for 5G that it signed globally are with operators in Europe
Topic |   Huawei
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Published: 11:36am, 19 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:46am, 19 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Europe is a key market for Huawei’s 5G equipment. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Huawei's new Honor 20 smartphone is seen at a product launch event in London, May 21, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Enterprises

Huawei keeps market guessing whether new Honor smart displays will run on its own Hongmeng OS

  • The global smart TV market was worth US$158.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach US$293.5 billion globally by 2025
Topic |   Huawei
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Published: 9:00am, 16 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:00am, 16 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Huawei's new Honor 20 smartphone is seen at a product launch event in London, May 21, 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.