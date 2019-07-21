The use of facial recognition technology has flourished and become a part of daily life in China. Photo: Reuters
Facial recognition systems: how good are they at identifying people under different conditions?
- Advanced surveillance systems combine methods to identify partially exposed faces, gait patterns and distinguishing body features.
- In the US, a new device helps identify a person’s unique heartbeat over long distances using infrared laser
Topic | Facial recognition
