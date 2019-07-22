Pedestrians walk past a Huawei Technologies Co. store in Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei predicts 30 per cent gain in global handset shipments in 2019 despite US trade blacklist
- Huawei CEO sees 270 million handsets shipped this year compared with 206 million in 2018
- Huawei’s China smartphone market share increases to 46 per cent, according to Kantar
Europe is a key market for Huawei’s 5G equipment. Photo: Xinhua
Nearly 60 per cent of Huawei’s 50 5G contracts are from Europe
- Huawei said 28 of 50 commercial contracts for 5G that it signed globally are with operators in Europe
