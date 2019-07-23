Channels

The Pokemon Company, in which Nintendo owns a significant stake, is looking to follow up on its hit Pokemon Go, which created a sensation in the gaming community by letting users hunt monsters and prizes in the real world with their smartphones. Photo: Bloomberg
Tencent, Nintendo-backed Pokemon join forces to create new video games

  • The Chinese video games and social media giant’s TiMi Studio Group will develop new titles with the Japanese firm
Topic |   Tencent
Published: 6:00am, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:00am, 23 Jul, 2019

Tencent Holdings, which runs the world’s largest video games business as well as China’s biggest social media and messaging platforms, wants app distributors to cough up more revenue. Illustration: Emilio Rivera
Tencent said to be in talks for bigger cut of video game sales from mobile app stores

  • The gaming and social media giant is seeking as much as 70 per cent of the sales generated from its games
Topic |   Tencent
Published: 7:04pm, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:04pm, 11 Jul, 2019

