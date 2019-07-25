Channels

The capital infusion and increased collaboration with Toyota Motor Corp have come as Didi Chuxing is battling new competition in China’s ride-hailing market. Photo: Reuters
Big Tech

Toyota invests US$600m in Didi Chuxing, sets up new mobility joint venture in China

  • The collaboration will allow Toyota and Didi to fully implement a range of services they have been developing in the country
Topic |   Didi Chuxing
Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai  

Updated: 4:37pm, 25 Jul, 2019

Jean Liu Qing, president of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing, speaks at a press briefing on user safety in Beijing on July 2, 2019. Photo: Handout
Start-ups

Didi Chuxing ponders return of controversial car-pooling service a year after two passenger deaths

  • The Chinese ride-hailing giant plans to engage the public in talks on how to increase safety in its Hitch service
Topic |   Didi Chuxing
Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai  

Updated: 4:30am, 3 Jul, 2019

