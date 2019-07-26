A FedEx service station is seen through barbwires in Yantai in east China's Shandong province, June 2019. Photo: AP.
China suspects that FedEx misrepresented the facts over re-routing of Huawei packages, Xinhua says
- China has found that FedEx’s previous statement that the incident was down to operation errors, was inconsistent with the facts
Huawei offers US$300,000 salaries to top tech talent in bid to stay ahead
- The Chinese telecoms giant plans to hire from 20 to 30 ‘top-notch’ recruits to reinforce its army of researchers
- The move comes as the company aims to cut more than 600 jobs at US subsidiary Futurewei Technologies
Huawei is conducting a recruitment drive that will reinforce its army of researchers. Photo: Reuters