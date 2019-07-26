Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A FedEx service station is seen through barbwires in Yantai in east China's Shandong province, June 2019. Photo: AP.
Big Tech

China suspects that FedEx misrepresented the facts over re-routing of Huawei packages, Xinhua says

  • China has found that FedEx’s previous statement that the incident was down to operation errors, was inconsistent with the facts
Topic |   Huawei
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Updated: 11:45am, 26 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A FedEx service station is seen through barbwires in Yantai in east China's Shandong province, June 2019. Photo: AP.
READ FULL ARTICLE
Huawei is conducting a recruitment drive that will reinforce its army of researchers. Photo: Reuters
Gear

Huawei offers US$300,000 salaries to top tech talent in bid to stay ahead

  • The Chinese telecoms giant plans to hire from 20 to 30 ‘top-notch’ recruits to reinforce its army of researchers
  • The move comes as the company aims to cut more than 600 jobs at US subsidiary Futurewei Technologies
Topic |   Huawei
SCMP

Sarah Dai  

Li Tao  

Updated: 10:34am, 24 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Huawei is conducting a recruitment drive that will reinforce its army of researchers. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.