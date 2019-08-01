Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China Telecom technicians set up a 5G base station near the Yellow River in Lanzhou, capital of Gansu province in northwestern China, on May 16, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Big Tech

5G to stimulate US$500 billion in China tech growth over next five years, government researcher projects

  • That development would rev up digitisation across industries, yielding more than US$1.5 trillion in growth over the same period
Topic |   5G
Jane Zhang

Jane Zhang  

Updated: 6:00am, 1 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

China Telecom technicians set up a 5G base station near the Yellow River in Lanzhou, capital of Gansu province in northwestern China, on May 16, 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
China is expected to have 460 million 5G connections by the end of 2025. Photo: Shutterstock
Gear

China’s 5G network investments to grow rapidly, eclipsing buildout in North America

  • Forecasters predict China will spend up to US$218 billion on 5G between 2020 and 2025
  • The country is expected to have 460 million 5G connections by the end of 2025, China Internet Report says
Topic |   5G
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Updated: 11:46am, 19 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

China is expected to have 460 million 5G connections by the end of 2025. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.