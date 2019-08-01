China Telecom technicians set up a 5G base station near the Yellow River in Lanzhou, capital of Gansu province in northwestern China, on May 16, 2019. Photo: Reuters
5G to stimulate US$500 billion in China tech growth over next five years, government researcher projects
- That development would rev up digitisation across industries, yielding more than US$1.5 trillion in growth over the same period
China is expected to have 460 million 5G connections by the end of 2025. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s 5G network investments to grow rapidly, eclipsing buildout in North America
- Forecasters predict China will spend up to US$218 billion on 5G between 2020 and 2025
- The country is expected to have 460 million 5G connections by the end of 2025, China Internet Report says
