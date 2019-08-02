A screenshot from the video of an autonomous bicycle – equipped with a camera, gyroscope, speedometer, driving and steering motors, and a Tianjic chip – put on a road test by Chinese researchers, led by Tsinghua University professor Shi Luping, to demonstrate so-called artificial general intelligence. Photo: Handout
Chinese researchers develop hybrid chip design that holds promise for ‘thinking machines’
- Their work on Tianjic hints at China’s accelerated pace of development in the fields of AI and chip design
Topic | Artificial intelligence
A screenshot from the video of an autonomous bicycle – equipped with a camera, gyroscope, speedometer, driving and steering motors, and a Tianjic chip – put on a road test by Chinese researchers, led by Tsinghua University professor Shi Luping, to demonstrate so-called artificial general intelligence. Photo: Handout
University students visiting the Huainan Big Data Exhibition Centre in Huainan, Anhui province. It is thought that the staggering amount of data generated by its 1.4 billion population gives China a huge advantage in the global AI race. A new report, though, is challenging this perception. Photo: Xinhua
Think China’s data is an unbeatable AI advantage? A new report says otherwise
- A research group report cites five elements that make data valuable for artificial intelligence technologies
- While China enjoys some advantages, it trails the US in others
Topic | Artificial intelligence
University students visiting the Huainan Big Data Exhibition Centre in Huainan, Anhui province. It is thought that the staggering amount of data generated by its 1.4 billion population gives China a huge advantage in the global AI race. A new report, though, is challenging this perception. Photo: Xinhua