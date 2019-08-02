As top mobile carriers elsewhere flinch at the cost of building 5G wireless networks, China’s telecoms operators are barrelling ahead on the government’s mandate, virtually free airwaves and equipment at less than half the price US carriers are paying. Photo: Reuters
China pulls ahead of US in 5G race despite trade war, Huawei blacklisting
- Chinese mobile operators are moving ahead on the back of virtually free airwaves and cheap 5G network equipment
- Telecoms gear suppliers Huawei and ZTE have also established a lead in 5G tech patents
Topic | 5G
As top mobile carriers elsewhere flinch at the cost of building 5G wireless networks, China’s telecoms operators are barrelling ahead on the government’s mandate, virtually free airwaves and equipment at less than half the price US carriers are paying. Photo: Reuters
China Telecom technicians set up a 5G base station near the Yellow River in Lanzhou, capital of Gansu province in northwestern China, on May 16, 2019. Photo: Reuters
5G to stimulate US$500 billion in China tech growth over next five years, government researcher projects
- That development would rev up digitisation across industries, yielding more than US$1.5 trillion in growth over the same period
Topic | 5G
China Telecom technicians set up a 5G base station near the Yellow River in Lanzhou, capital of Gansu province in northwestern China, on May 16, 2019. Photo: Reuters