A Huawei company logo is pictured at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song
Huawei pushes ahead with self-reliance drive with US$1.4 billion R&D centre in Shanghai in spite of US trade restrictions
- Huawei reported 23% gain in revenue in the first half, led by smartphone shipments and 5G equipment demand
- New R&D centre will be located in Shanghai’s Qingpu district and house 30,000 to 40,000 employees
Second-quarter China smartphone shipments for Huawei surged by a nearly a third from the same period a year earlier. Photo: Reuters
Huawei sees China smartphone sales surge on back of promotions and patriotism
- Sales promotions from Huawei have included interest-free instalment payment plans and lotteries for its premium P30 and Mate series
