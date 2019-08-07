Channels

SCMP
A Huawei company logo is pictured at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song
Big Tech

Huawei pushes ahead with self-reliance drive with US$1.4 billion R&D centre in Shanghai in spite of US trade restrictions

  • Huawei reported 23% gain in revenue in the first half, led by smartphone shipments and 5G equipment demand
  • New R&D centre will be located in Shanghai’s Qingpu district and house 30,000 to 40,000 employees
Topic |   Huawei
Jane Zhang

Jane Zhang  

Updated: 7:00am, 7 Aug, 2019

Second-quarter China smartphone shipments for Huawei surged by a nearly a third from the same period a year earlier. Photo: Reuters
Big Tech

Huawei sees China smartphone sales surge on back of promotions and patriotism

  • Sales promotions from Huawei have included interest-free instalment payment plans and lotteries for its premium P30 and Mate series
Topic |   Huawei
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 1:17pm, 6 Aug, 2019

Second-quarter China smartphone shipments for Huawei surged by a nearly a third from the same period a year earlier. Photo: Reuters
