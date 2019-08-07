Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Huawei’s long-awaited Hongmeng OS is seen as a potential replacement for Google’s Android after the Chinese telecoms giant was banned from buying American-made technology. Photo: AFP
Big Tech

Huawei ‘plans to first equip its own Hongmeng OS on new smart display devices from Honor’

  • Honor, one of Huawei’s two smartphone brands, previously announced that it will release the company’s first smart display products on August 10
Topic |   Huawei
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Updated: 2:20pm, 7 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Huawei’s long-awaited Hongmeng OS is seen as a potential replacement for Google’s Android after the Chinese telecoms giant was banned from buying American-made technology. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
China’s foreign ministry said Beijing hoped India would make an independent decision on 5G bidders. Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Huawei ban: China warns India of ‘reverse sanctions’ if telecoms giant gets blocked from 5G bidding, sources say

  • India’s ambassador in Beijing was called to the Chinese foreign ministry on July 10 to hear China’s concerns about the US campaign against Huawei
  • China’s foreign ministry said Beijing hoped India would make an independent decision on 5G bidders
Topic |   Huawei
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:14pm, 7 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s foreign ministry said Beijing hoped India would make an independent decision on 5G bidders. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.