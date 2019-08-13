An engineer of Lanchuang Network Technology Corp tests a “Xiaoyi” robot, a Siri-like smart assistant, which links users to the intelligent elderly care system at the company’s headquarters in Weifang, at the eastern coastal province of Shandong, on July 25. Photo: Reuters
Robots to become extended family members amid advances in AI, 5G, other tech: Huawei
- About 14 per cent of families across the globe will have a function-rich home robot by 2025
- On average, 10 nursing bots will be used in elderly care homes in G8 nations in the same period
A prototype soft robot, which is about the size of a postage stamp, was developed by a group of researchers from China and the US. Its design was inspired by the capabilities of the hardy cockroach. Photo: Handout
This tiny ‘cockroach robot’ could be the future of search and rescue when disasters strike
- Chinese and US researchers take inspiration from the hardy insect to design a robot that moves fast and is hard to squash
