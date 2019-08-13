Sidley Austin, one of the world’s largest law firms by revenue, is representing Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies in Washington, where its lobbying efforts are focused on trade and other national security topics. Photo: Reuters
Huawei steps up lobbying efforts in Washington as US-China trade war escalates
- Lobbying firm Sidley Austin will focus on export controls, trade sanctions and other national security topics
- The Chicago-based law firm also works on Huawei’s legal challenges in the US
Employees work at a Huawei store in Dongguan, Guangdong province on August 9, 2019. Photo: AFP
Huawei’s founder wants an ‘invincible iron army’ to fight off US technology attacks
- China’s biggest technology company is grappling with an existential threat after Washington blocked Huawei from buying American technology
