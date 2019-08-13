Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, which operates about 600 warehouses across the country, says its annual June 18th anniversary sales on the mainland helped lift the company’s revenue in the second quarter of this year. Photo: Xinhua
JD.com beats estimates with strong second-quarter sales, rebounding from loss a year ago
- The online retailer’s upbeat results provided a bright spot amid the slowdown in China’s wider technology sector
Alibaba was the top retailer in Asia-Pacific last year with sales of US$243.5 billion. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
E-commerce giants Alibaba and JD.com by far the dominant retailers in Asia-Pacific, Euromonitor study finds
- Alibaba’s sales rose nearly 25 per cent last year to US$243.5 billion, while JD.com’s sales increased by 40 per cent to US$201 billion
- Euromonitor expects retail sales to grow in the low single digits next year because of the US-China trade war
