Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings posted a 35 per cent increase in second-quarter net profit, lifted by revenue from payment services and smartphone games. Photo: Simon Song
Tencent posts better-than-expected US$3.4 billion second-quarter profit on payments, games
- Revenue from games and social media businesses rose 14 per cent to 48 billion yuan in the second quarter
Tencent is in talks to acquire a 10 per cent stake in Universal Music Group, the label behind artistes such as Lady Gaga, from French conglomerate Vivendi for US$3.36 billion. Photo: AP
Is now a good time to buy Tencent stock? Momentum in online gaming, advertising would suggest so
- The company’s stock has turned a corner this year and was up almost 8 per cent at the close on Friday
- Analysts set average 12-month target price of HK$430.3, 27 per cent up from Friday’s close
