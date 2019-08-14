Channels

Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings posted a 35 per cent increase in second-quarter net profit, lifted by revenue from payment services and smartphone games. Photo: Simon Song
Big Tech

Tencent posts better-than-expected US$3.4 billion second-quarter profit on payments, games

  • Revenue from games and social media businesses rose 14 per cent to 48 billion yuan in the second quarter
SCMP

Iris Deng  

Celia Chen  

Updated: 6:39pm, 14 Aug, 2019

Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings posted a 35 per cent increase in second-quarter net profit, lifted by revenue from payment services and smartphone games. Photo: Simon Song
Tencent is in talks to acquire a 10 per cent stake in Universal Music Group, the label behind artistes such as Lady Gaga, from French conglomerate Vivendi for US$3.36 billion. Photo: AP
Markets

Is now a good time to buy Tencent stock? Momentum in online gaming, advertising would suggest so

  • The company’s stock has turned a corner this year and was up almost 8 per cent at the close on Friday
  • Analysts set average 12-month target price of HK$430.3, 27 per cent up from Friday’s close
Louise Moon

Louise Moon  

Updated: 8:26am, 12 Aug, 2019

Tencent is in talks to acquire a 10 per cent stake in Universal Music Group, the label behind artistes such as Lady Gaga, from French conglomerate Vivendi for US$3.36 billion. Photo: AP
