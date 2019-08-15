A security guard at the opening session of Baidu's annual AI developers conference in Beijing on July 3, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Baidu falls further behind among China’s biggest tech firms as Meituan, NetEase overtake in market value
- Baidu’s market cap has stagnated even as peers like Alibaba and Tencent saw their valuations surge
- Netease’s valuation passed Baidu on Wednesday at US$33.5 billion
Wang Xing, co-founder, chairman and chief executive of Meituan Dianping, is seen during the the company's global offering press conference at the Island Shangri-La Hotel in Admiralty. Photo: SCMP
China’s Meituan Dianping to join maps service battle, going up against Alibaba’s AutoNavi and Baidu Maps
- Chinese media last month reported that Meituan had hired a former vice-president at peer-to-peer second-hand car trading platform Renrenche
