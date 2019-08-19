Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Singapore has the biggest enterprise information technology market in Southeast Asia, according to Forrester Research. Photo: Handout
Big Tech

Baidu expands cloud services in Singapore to catch up with rivals Alibaba, Tencent

  • Online search giant aims to support expansion initiatives of Chinese companies in Southeast Asia
Topic |   Baidu
Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai  

Updated: 7:30pm, 19 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Singapore has the biggest enterprise information technology market in Southeast Asia, according to Forrester Research. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
A security guard at the opening session of Baidu's annual AI developers conference in Beijing on July 3, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Big Tech

Baidu falls further behind among China’s biggest tech firms as Meituan, NetEase overtake in market value

  • Baidu’s market cap has stagnated even as peers like Alibaba and Tencent saw their valuations surge
  • Netease’s valuation passed Baidu on Wednesday at US$33.5 billion
Topic |   Baidu
Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai  

Updated: 10:40pm, 15 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A security guard at the opening session of Baidu's annual AI developers conference in Beijing on July 3, 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.