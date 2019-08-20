Baidu co-founder and CEO Robin Li attends Baidu Create 2019 in Beijing on July 3, 2019. (Photo by WANG ZHAO / AFP)
Baidu beats sales estimates after Chinese search leader holds off ByteDance
- Revenue rose 1.4 per cent to 26.33 billion yuan ($3.84 billion) for the three months ended June 30
- Net income dropped to 2.41 billion yuan. In May, Baidu posted its first loss since going public in 2005
Topic | Baidu
Baidu co-founder and CEO Robin Li attends Baidu Create 2019 in Beijing on July 3, 2019. (Photo by WANG ZHAO / AFP)
Singapore has the biggest enterprise information technology market in Southeast Asia, according to Forrester Research. Photo: Handout
Baidu expands cloud services in Singapore to catch up with rivals Alibaba, Tencent
- Online search giant aims to support expansion initiatives of Chinese companies in Southeast Asia
Topic | Baidu
Singapore has the biggest enterprise information technology market in Southeast Asia, according to Forrester Research. Photo: Handout