Beijing has hand-picked Huawei Technologies, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment supplier, to be part of China’s expanded team of national champions in artificial intelligence. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Big Tech

China adds Huawei, Hikvision to expanded ‘national team’ spearheading country’s AI efforts

  • The latest batch of 10 new national AI champions include Xiaomi, JD.com, Qihoo 360, Megvii and Yitu
Topic |   Artificial intelligence
Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai  

Updated: 5:30am, 30 Aug, 2019

Elon Musk and Jack Ma face off over AI at the 2019 Shanghai WAIC. Photo: SCMP
Tech leaders and founders

AI face-off: Alibaba’s Jack Ma sees new human chapter while Tesla’s Elon Musk frets about machine control

  • Shanghai AI conference has attracted executives from nearly 300 companies including US firms Intel, IBM, Microsoft and Qualcomm
  • Ma is mainly an AI optimist, whereas Musk has sounded several warnings on the topic
Topic |   Artificial intelligence
Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai  

Updated: 11:27pm, 29 Aug, 2019

