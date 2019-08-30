Beijing has hand-picked Huawei Technologies, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment supplier, to be part of China’s expanded team of national champions in artificial intelligence. Photo: Agence France-Presse
China adds Huawei, Hikvision to expanded ‘national team’ spearheading country’s AI efforts
- The latest batch of 10 new national AI champions include Xiaomi, JD.com, Qihoo 360, Megvii and Yitu
Elon Musk and Jack Ma face off over AI at the 2019 Shanghai WAIC. Photo: SCMP
AI face-off: Alibaba’s Jack Ma sees new human chapter while Tesla’s Elon Musk frets about machine control
- Shanghai AI conference has attracted executives from nearly 300 companies including US firms Intel, IBM, Microsoft and Qualcomm
- Ma is mainly an AI optimist, whereas Musk has sounded several warnings on the topic
