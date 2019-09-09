A child looks at HiSilicon chips designed for Huawei Technologies’ 5G base stations on display at the China International Big Data Industry Expo held in May in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou province. Photo: Xinhua
Can China catch up in electronic design automation to spur its semiconductor efforts?
- EDA is a category of software tools used for designing advanced chips containing billions of transistors
Topic | Semiconductors
A child looks at HiSilicon chips designed for Huawei Technologies’ 5G base stations on display at the China International Big Data Industry Expo held in May in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou province. Photo: Xinhua
China's debate over whether to import or build strategic technology has been long-running.
Rhetoric aside, what do China’s semiconductor insiders really think about the nation’s self-reliance drive?
- This is the second in a series of in-depth articles examining China’s efforts to build a stronger domestic semiconductor industry amid rising trade tensions
- Here we look at what some of China’s leading industry insiders think about the issue of whether it is better to build or buy chip technology
Topic | US-China tech war
China's debate over whether to import or build strategic technology has been long-running.