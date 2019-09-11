A Baidu sign is seen during the fourth World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, held on December 4, 2017. Photo: Reuters
Baidu invests US$200 million in Chinese AI firm Neusoft to develop smart city solutions
- The investment extends an existing partnership between the two companies to develop smart city infrastructure
Topic | Artificial intelligence
