People visit Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies’ booth at the ITU Telecom World 2019 event, held in Budapest, Hungary, from September 9 to 12. Photo: Xinhua
Big Tech

Huawei expects talks with US to form part of trade deal with China

  • Trade ban on Huawei is hurting US technology companies more, according to a senior executive at the Chinese telecoms gear maker
Topic |   Huawei
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 7:24pm, 17 Sep, 2019

People walk past a Huawei logo during the Consumer Electronics Expo in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Big Tech

US semiconductor companies urge Trump to hurry Huawei licenses

  • Delays in awarding the special licenses could weaken the US semiconductor industry, association said
  • Lower profits will force some companies to cut research and erode their dominance, group said
Topic |   Huawei
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 6:00am, 16 Sep, 2019

