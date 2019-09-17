People visit Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies’ booth at the ITU Telecom World 2019 event, held in Budapest, Hungary, from September 9 to 12. Photo: Xinhua
Huawei expects talks with US to form part of trade deal with China
- Trade ban on Huawei is hurting US technology companies more, according to a senior executive at the Chinese telecoms gear maker
Topic | Huawei
People walk past a Huawei logo during the Consumer Electronics Expo in Beijing. Photo: AFP
US semiconductor companies urge Trump to hurry Huawei licenses
- Delays in awarding the special licenses could weaken the US semiconductor industry, association said
- Lower profits will force some companies to cut research and erode their dominance, group said
Topic | Huawei
