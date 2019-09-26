Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Customers look on as a Nio’s EP9 sports car stands on display inside the company’s showroom at the Shanghai Tower in Shanghai. The electric car maker reported a larger-than-expected loss of 3.3 billion yuan in the second quarter. Photo: Bloomberg
Big Tech

China’s Tesla challenger Nio to cut more jobs, raise cash as losses mount

  • The moves show how China’s NEV makers are bracing for a downturn after the government scaled back its subsidy programme
Topic |   Electric cars
Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai  

Updated: 5:43pm, 26 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Customers look on as a Nio’s EP9 sports car stands on display inside the company’s showroom at the Shanghai Tower in Shanghai. The electric car maker reported a larger-than-expected loss of 3.3 billion yuan in the second quarter. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
A Nio car showroom is open at the Futian district in Shenzhen. Photo: Roy Issa
Big Tech

After US$5 billion in losses, China’s Tesla challenger Nio fights to survive

  • Shanghai-based Nio is poised to report on Tuesday that it lost around US$4 million a day during the second quarter
Topic |   Electric cars
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 4:41pm, 23 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Nio car showroom is open at the Futian district in Shenzhen. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.